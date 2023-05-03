Shore Capital Reiterates Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.18% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group is 66.84. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 40.18% from its latest reported closing price of 47.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group is 18,965MM, an increase of 13.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Lloyds Banking Group Maintains 5.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is a decrease of 317 owner(s) or 45.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLOY is 0.51%, an increase of 78.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 10,366,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,017,614K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,778K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 885,996K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911,289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 12.25% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 796,207K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 511,799K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 2.45% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 437,703K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Lloyds Banking Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.