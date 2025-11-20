Shore Capital Reiterates Lloyds Banking Group (LLDTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group (OTCPK:LLDTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group is $1.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.15 to a high of $1.56. The average price target represents an increase of 101.20% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group is 19,341MM, an increase of 7.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLDTF is 0.53%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 9,365,566K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 871,947K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869,616K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 2.71% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 844,317K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014,809K shares , representing a decrease of 20.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 12.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 542,232K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538,238K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 0.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 391,656K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 332,183K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396,240K shares , representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLDTF by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.