Shore Capital Reiterates Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.89% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keywords Studios is 2,748.90. The forecasts range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of $3,622.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.89% from its latest reported closing price of 1,463.00.

The projected annual revenue for Keywords Studios is 838MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

Keywords Studios Maintains 0.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keywords Studios. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWS is 0.74%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 18,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,239K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,179K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,980K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 28.50% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,048K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.86% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 877K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 15.94% over the last quarter.

