Shore Capital Reiterates Keystone Law Group (LSE:KEYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Keystone Law Group (LSE:KEYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keystone Law Group is 765.00. The forecasts range from a low of 454.50 to a high of $1,071.00. The average price target represents an increase of 68.87% from its latest reported closing price of 453.00.

The projected annual revenue for Keystone Law Group is 80MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

Keystone Law Group Maintains 3.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keystone Law Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.21% to 284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 137K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 23.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 96K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

