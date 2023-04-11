Shore Capital Reiterates JTC (LSE:JTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of JTC (LSE:JTC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 131K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing a decrease of 23.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 11.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 318.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 78.01% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 480K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

GGSOX - Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 189K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 3.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTC is 0.39%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 22,669K shares.

See all JTC regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.