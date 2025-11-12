Shore Capital Reiterates JTC (JTCPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of JTC (OTCPK:JTCPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.72% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for JTC is $16.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.58 to a high of $21.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.72% from its latest reported closing price of $11.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JTC is 244MM, a decrease of 26.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTC. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTCPF is 0.63%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 34,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,438K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,752K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTCPF by 23.14% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 4,015K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTCPF by 16.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTCPF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,220K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTCPF by 11.23% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 1,994K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JTCPF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

