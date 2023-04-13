Shore Capital Reiterates iomart Group (LSE:IOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of iomart Group (LSE:IOM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in iomart Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOM is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 619K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

