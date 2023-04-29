Shore Capital Reiterates International Personal Finance (LSE:IPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of International Personal Finance (LSE:IPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Personal Finance is 195.50. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 99.49% from its latest reported closing price of 98.00.

The projected annual revenue for International Personal Finance is 677MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

International Personal Finance Maintains 9.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Personal Finance. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPF is 0.02%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 9,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,826K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 1.03% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 1,777K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,601K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,422K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 785K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 5.28% over the last quarter.

