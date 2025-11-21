Shore Capital Reiterates International Personal Finance (IPFPF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of International Personal Finance (OTCPK:IPFPF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.43% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Personal Finance is $3.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.86 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 427.43% from its latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Personal Finance is 651MM, a decrease of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Personal Finance. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPFPF is 0.04%, an increase of 22.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.36% to 5,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,887K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPFPF by 52.42% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,369K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPFPF by 34.80% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 277K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 43.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPFPF by 84.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 219K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

