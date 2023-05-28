Shore Capital Reiterates Intermediate Capital Group (LSE:ICP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Intermediate Capital Group (LSE:ICP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intermediate Capital Group is 1,928.58. The forecasts range from a low of 1,565.50 to a high of $2,289.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.07% from its latest reported closing price of 1,348.00.

The projected annual revenue for Intermediate Capital Group is 841MM, an increase of 24.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

Intermediate Capital Group Maintains 6.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.13%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intermediate Capital Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICP is 0.36%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 32,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,683K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICP by 19.24% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,611K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 3,106K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,129K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICP by 1.52% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 2,008K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICP by 1.42% over the last quarter.

