Shore Capital Reiterates IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.93% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for IntegraFin Holdings is 346.97. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.93% from its latest reported closing price of 263.00.

The projected annual revenue for IntegraFin Holdings is 138MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

IntegraFin Holdings Maintains 3.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.88%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in IntegraFin Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHP is 0.05%, an increase of 26.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 15,694K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,805K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 13.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,199K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 14.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,649K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 11.11% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,311K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,126K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 12.90% over the last quarter.

