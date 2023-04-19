Shore Capital Reiterates IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 453K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GARTX - Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHP by 52.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in IntegraFin Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHP is 0.05%, an increase of 43.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 15,721K shares.

See all IntegraFin Holdings regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.