Shore Capital Reiterates Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostelworld Group is 182.58. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 35.24% from its latest reported closing price of 135.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hostelworld Group is 89MM, an increase of 27.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostelworld Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSW is 0.00%, an increase of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 197K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSW by 22.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Hostelworld Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.