Shore Capital Reiterates Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) Buy Recommendation

May 10, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostelworld Group is 182.58. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 35.24% from its latest reported closing price of 135.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hostelworld Group is 89MM, an increase of 27.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostelworld Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSW is 0.00%, an increase of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:HSW / Hostelworld Group Plc Shares Held by Institutions

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 197K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSW by 22.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

