Shore Capital Reiterates Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hollywood Bowl Group is 339.79. The forecasts range from a low of 297.95 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.20% from its latest reported closing price of 263.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hollywood Bowl Group is 189MM, a decrease of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Hollywood Bowl Group Maintains 4.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hollywood Bowl Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.02%, a decrease of 67.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 1,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 311K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 179K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 84K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 9.59% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 8.40% over the last quarter.

