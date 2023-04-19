Shore Capital Reiterates Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.95% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hollywood Bowl Group is $20.53. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 91.95% from its latest reported closing price of $255.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hollywood Bowl Group is $1,051MM, an increase of 442.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 61.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 230.54% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 311K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hollywood Bowl Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.02%, a decrease of 63.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.65% to 1,128K shares.

