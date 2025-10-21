Shore Capital Reiterates GSK plc - Depositary Receipt (GSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of GSK plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GSK plc - Depositary Receipt is $44.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.34 to a high of $70.96. The average price target represents an increase of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $43.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GSK plc - Depositary Receipt is 31,763MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSK is 0.40%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 487,233K shares. The put/call ratio of GSK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 78,758K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,652K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 2.15% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 58,413K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 31,338K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,032K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 27,727K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,708K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,891K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,118K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 4.05% over the last quarter.

