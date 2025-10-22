Shore Capital Reiterates GSK (GLAXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of GSK (OTCPK:GLAXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for GSK is $22.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.05 to a high of $35.21. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of $20.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GSK is 32,186MM, an increase of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAXF is 0.65%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 667,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 77,965K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,602K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,849K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAXF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 36,449K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,185K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAXF by 8.74% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 34,961K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,709K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAXF by 1.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26,823K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAXF by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.