Shore Capital Reiterates Greggs (GGGSF) Hold Recommendation

October 02, 2025 — 05:38 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Greggs (OTCPK:GGGSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.20% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greggs is $32.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.47 to a high of $46.93. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $35.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greggs is 1,843MM, a decrease of 11.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greggs. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGGSF is 0.41%, an increase of 37.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 1,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,059K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 255K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGGSF by 17.13% over the last quarter.

EPIVX - EuroPac International Value Fund holds 135K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 97K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGGSF by 23.29% over the last quarter.

AVEWX - Ave Maria World Equity Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel
