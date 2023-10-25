Shore Capital Reiterates First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.70% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Derivatives is 2,863.90. The forecasts range from a low of 2,354.31 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 252.70% from its latest reported closing price of 812.00.

The projected annual revenue for First Derivatives is 347MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Derivatives. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.16%, an increase of 39.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 3,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,287K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,200K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 154K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 6.87% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 101K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 3.83% over the last quarter.

