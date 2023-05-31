Shore Capital Reiterates DWF Group (LSE:DWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of DWF Group (LSE:DWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DWF Group is 135.05. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 119.95% from its latest reported closing price of 61.40.

The projected annual revenue for DWF Group is 394MM, a decrease of 6.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

DWF Group Maintains 7.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.90%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.94%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in DWF Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWF is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.77% to 792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 187K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWF by 17.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

