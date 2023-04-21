Shore Capital Reiterates Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 287K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 65.71% over the last quarter.

KGDAX - DWS Global Small Cap Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 39.68% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dunelm Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLM is 0.10%, an increase of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 8,649K shares.

See all Dunelm Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.