Shore Capital Reiterates Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK:DMPZF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group is $4.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.61 to a high of $6.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza Group is 662MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMPZF is 0.24%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 100,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,671K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,295K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 6,907K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,709K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMPZF by 33.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,532K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMPZF by 39.47% over the last quarter.

