Stocks
DMPZF

Shore Capital Reiterates Domino's Pizza Group (DMPZF) Hold Recommendation

November 05, 2025 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK:DMPZF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group is $4.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.62 to a high of $6.29. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza Group is 662MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMPZF is 0.24%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 100,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,671K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,295K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 6,907K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,709K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMPZF by 33.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,532K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMPZF by 39.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Domino's Pizza Group plc-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Domino's Pizza Group plc-> See our take on Domino's Pizza Group plc Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DMPZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.