Shore Capital Reiterates Diploma (LSE:DPLM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Diploma (LSE:DPLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diploma is 3,451.77. The forecasts range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of $5,460.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2,880.00.

The projected annual revenue for Diploma is 1,158MM, an increase of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

Diploma Maintains 1.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diploma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPLM is 0.55%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 34,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,791K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,672K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 24.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,034K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 41.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 0.42% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 1,567K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,518K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPLM by 16.10% over the last quarter.

