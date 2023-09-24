Shore Capital Reiterates DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.53% Upside

As of September 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for DFS Furniture is 164.05. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.53% from its latest reported closing price of 111.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DFS Furniture is 1,176MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

DFS Furniture Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFS Furniture. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 4,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,222K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 548K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 11.63% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 501K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 0.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 328K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 12.56% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 311K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.