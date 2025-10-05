Shore Capital Reiterates Derwent London (DWVYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Derwent London (OTCPK:DWVYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for Derwent London is $31.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.87 to a high of $36.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $29.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Derwent London is 239MM, a decrease of 14.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Derwent London. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWVYF is 0.55%, an increase of 68.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.97% to 961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 581K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 90.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWVYF by 749.26% over the last quarter.

RPFRX - Davis Real Estate Fund holds 111K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWVYF by 67.17% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWVYF by 38.97% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWVYF by 15.65% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 37.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWVYF by 22.46% over the last quarter.

