Shore Capital Reiterates Cohort (LSE:CHRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Cohort (LSE:CHRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.65% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohort is 651.78. The forecasts range from a low of 583.78 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.65% from its latest reported closing price of 480.50.

The projected annual revenue for Cohort is 167MM, an increase of 7.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

Cohort Maintains 2.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohort. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRT is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

