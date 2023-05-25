Shore Capital Reiterates Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Close Brothers Group is 1,091.91. The forecasts range from a low of 797.90 to a high of $1,302.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of 941.00.

The projected annual revenue for Close Brothers Group is 987MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

Close Brothers Group Maintains 7.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Close Brothers Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBG is 0.13%, an increase of 38.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 18,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,404K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 8.68% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,032K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 11.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,997K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,146K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 874K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 13.78% over the last quarter.

