Shore Capital Reiterates Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Close Brothers Group (OTCPK:CBGPF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Close Brothers Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBGPF is 0.19%, an increase of 64.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 23,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 3,586K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,500K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,150K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBGPF by 16.55% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,711K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBGPF by 9.28% over the last quarter.

TMFG - Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF holds 1,694K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBGPF by 410.11% over the last quarter.

