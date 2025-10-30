Shore Capital Reiterates C&C Group (CGPZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of C&C Group (OTCPK:CGPZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for C&C Group is $2.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.95 to a high of $4.34. The average price target represents an increase of 38.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for C&C Group is 1,920MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in C&C Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGPZF is 0.31%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.71% to 52,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 19,350K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares , representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGPZF by 28.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,446K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares , representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGPZF by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,343K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGPZF by 18.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,515K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGPZF by 21.86% over the last quarter.

PZVIX - Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,295K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing an increase of 62.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGPZF by 9.17% over the last quarter.

