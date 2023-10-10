Shore Capital Reiterates Carr's Group (LSE:CARR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Carr's Group (LSE:CARR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.88% Upside

As of October 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carr's Group is 180.54. The forecasts range from a low of 155.54 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.88% from its latest reported closing price of 130.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carr's Group is 149MM, an increase of 7.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

Carr's Group Maintains 4.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.00%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carr's Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.01%, an increase of 16.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 7,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,930K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 18.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 643K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 631K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 350K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.