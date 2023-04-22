Shore Capital Reiterates Capita (LSE:CPI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Capita (LSE:CPI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capita is $46.63. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.12% from its latest reported closing price of $34.26.

The projected annual revenue for Capita is $2,965MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capita. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPI is 0.05%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 124,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,876K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,884K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 10.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,423K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 8.13% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 11,405K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,924K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 10,335K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 4.21% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 10,328K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPI by 8.32% over the last quarter.

