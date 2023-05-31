Shore Capital Reiterates Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bunzl is 3,110.72. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $3,780.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of 3,158.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bunzl is 12,412MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

Bunzl Maintains 1.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bunzl. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNZL is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 55,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,452K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 5.01% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,114K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,231K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 6.77% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,140K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 5.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,588K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZL by 6.00% over the last quarter.

