Shore Capital Reiterates Brickability Group (BRCK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Brickability Group (BRCK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brickability Group is 132.60. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 95.00% from its latest reported closing price of 68.00.

The projected annual revenue for Brickability Group is 674MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

Brickability Group Maintains 4.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brickability Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCK is 2.29%, a decrease of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 4,800K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

