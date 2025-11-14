Shore Capital Reiterates B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt (BMRRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BMRRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.96% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $15.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.62 to a high of $24.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.96% from its latest reported closing price of $24.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 5,646MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&M European Value Retail S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRRY is 0.00%, an increase of 20.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 82K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 121.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 60.01% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 248.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRRY by 76.29% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

