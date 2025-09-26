Shore Capital Reiterates On the Beach Group (OOBHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of On the Beach Group (OTCPK:OOBHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.60% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for On the Beach Group is $2.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.79 to a high of $3.99. The average price target represents an increase of 51.60% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for On the Beach Group is 172MM, an increase of 30.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in On the Beach Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OOBHF is 0.23%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 9,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,997K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,159K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOBHF by 2.06% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,032K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOBHF by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 543K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOBHF by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Travel Tech ETF holds 520K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOBHF by 23.74% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 400K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.