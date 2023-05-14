Shore Capital Reiterates Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barratt Developments is 561.32. The forecasts range from a low of 444.40 to a high of $790.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.17% from its latest reported closing price of 500.40.

The projected annual revenue for Barratt Developments is 5,295MM, a decrease of 8.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

Barratt Developments Maintains 7.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Developments. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDEV is 0.17%, an increase of 35.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.74% to 172,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 46,871K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,983K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 30.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,179K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 8.95% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 8,505K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,156K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,612K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,582K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 7.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,557K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDEV by 9.56% over the last quarter.

