Shore Capital Reiterates Barclays (LSE:BARC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Barclays (LSE:BARC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barclays is 243.27. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $332.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from its latest reported closing price of 162.04.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays is 26,423MM, an increase of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

Barclays Maintains 4.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARC is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 1,800,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 449,876K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208,558K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215,264K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 120,458K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 99.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 851.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 85,468K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,201K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 76,183K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,023K shares, representing a decrease of 22.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARC by 7.11% over the last quarter.

