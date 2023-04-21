Shore Capital Reiterates Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRBSX - Franklin Mutual U.s. Value Fund holds 1,649K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 560K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAB by 9.45% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,879K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CABNX - AB GLOBAL RISK ALLOCATION FUND, INC. holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 88K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babcock International Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAB is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 55,974K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

