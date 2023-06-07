Shore Capital Reiterates Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group is 666.67. The forecasts range from a low of 409.05 to a high of $811.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of 617.20.

The projected annual revenue for Auto Trader Group is 544MM, an increase of 16.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

Auto Trader Group Maintains 1.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.34%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTO is 0.30%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 153,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 26,638K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,137K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,296K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 9.01% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 8,787K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 7,523K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,936K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,029K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTO by 11.99% over the last quarter.

