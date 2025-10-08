Shore Capital Reiterates AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt (AZN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:AZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt is $90.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.03 to a high of $126.73. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $85.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt is 52,474MM, a decrease of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.45%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 643,368K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,943K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,087K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 20.46% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 41,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,661K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,631K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 87.87% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 31,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,286K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 79.03% over the last quarter.

