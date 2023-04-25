Shore Capital Reiterates Ascential (LSE:ASCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Ascential (LSE:ASCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascential is 318.24. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.69% from its latest reported closing price of 251.20.

The projected annual revenue for Ascential is 569MM, an increase of 8.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascential. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCL is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 88,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 26,897K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,822K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,882K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 21.11% over the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 14,800K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,669K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,691K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 27.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,262K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCL by 8.21% over the last quarter.

