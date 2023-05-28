Shore Capital Reiterates AJ Bell (LSE:AJB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of AJ Bell (LSE:AJB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AJ Bell is 417.18. The forecasts range from a low of 313.10 to a high of $551.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.44% from its latest reported closing price of 317.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AJ Bell is 215MM, an increase of 31.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

AJ Bell Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in AJ Bell. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJB is 0.19%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 56,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,325K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 15,437K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,939K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 29.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,771K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 5.39% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,648K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares, representing a decrease of 35.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 27.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,194K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 9.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.