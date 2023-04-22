Shore Capital Reiterates AJ Bell (LSE:AJB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of AJ Bell (LSE:AJB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AJ Bell is $410.38. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of $336.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in AJ Bell. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJB is 0.20%, an increase of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 56,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,325K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 15,437K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,939K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 29.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,771K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 5.39% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,648K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares, representing a decrease of 35.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 27.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,189K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJB by 25.71% over the last quarter.

