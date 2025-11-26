Shore Capital Reiterates Afentra (STGAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Afentra (OTCPK:STGAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.54% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Afentra is $0.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.43 to a high of $0.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.54% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Afentra is 102MM, a decrease of 35.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afentra. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STGAF is 0.02%, an increase of 57.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.59% to 755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 505K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 189K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

