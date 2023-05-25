Shore Capital Reiterates accesso Technology Group (LSE:ACSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of accesso Technology Group (LSE:ACSO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for accesso Technology Group is 1,037.85. The forecasts range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of $1,086.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.21% from its latest reported closing price of 705.00.

The projected annual revenue for accesso Technology Group is 150MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in accesso Technology Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSO is 0.19%, a decrease of 37.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.24% to 408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 71.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSO by 48.51% over the last quarter.

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

