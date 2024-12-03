Shore Bancshares upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette upgraded Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $20, up from $16. The shares still trade at a discount to the bank group and even with the recent rally have underperformed since 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes 2025 “will be a turning point in the story.” With improved net interest margin, growth, and efficiency, plus with the potential for further upside in an acquisition, Shore Bancshares “is a stock to own heading into 2025,” contends Keefe.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SHBI:
- Shore Bancshares Highlights Financial Performance and Stability
- Shore Bancshares Reports Strong Income Growth and Stability
- Shore Bancshares reports Q3 EPS 47c vs. 27c last year
- Is SHBI a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.