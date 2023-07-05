Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Wraps Up Community Financial Merger

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI has completed the previously announced merger deal with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC"). The deal, announced in December 2022, was valued at $254.4 million or $44.71 per share.

Both companies announced the receipt of all the required regulatory approvals in March 2023. Shore Bancshares received its shareholders' nod for the deal last month.

At closure, each share of Community Financial’s common stock was converted in the right to receive 2.3287 shares of SHBI common stock. TCFC shareholders received cash for fractional shares. The existing SHBI shareholders will own 60% of the combined company, and the former TCFC shareholders will own the remaining 40%.

The combined company will operate across Maryland, Virginia and Delaware regions with nearly $6 billion in assets, $4.5 billion in loans and $5.1 billion in deposits.

CBC (Community Financial's banking subsidiary) customers will continue to perform operations through their respective CBC and Shore United branches, websites and mobile apps. In the third quarter of 2023, the combined company expects to centralize its systems and services. All the branches of the combined company will run under the Shore United, N.A. (the banking subsidiary of SHBI) name once the consolidation is completed.

At the time of announcing the deal, Shore Bancshares stated that the merger is expected to be accretive to more than 40% of its earnings per share in 2024.

Following the merger deal, Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., former president and CEO of SHBI, stated, "Bringing together two of Maryland's leading community banks is a historic achievement and holds enormous potential to benefit our customers and the communities we serve, as well as to drive shareholder value and our company's long-term growth."

James M. Burke, president and CEO of the combined company, said, "We have a tremendous opportunity to deliver enhanced shareholder returns by building upon our combined bank's commitment to the success and prosperity of all our stakeholders. We will execute a business strategy with a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and increasing shareholder value while continuing to honor our community values."

The combined company's board of directors will consist of 20 members, with eight directors from TCFC and 12 directors from SHBI.

In the past month, shares of Shore Bancshares have gained 0.9% against the industry’s decline of 2.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SHBI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inorganic Expansion Effort by Another Bank

UBS Group AG UBS crossed a significant milestone by completing the acquisition of Credit Suisse. UBS announced the deal in March 2023, in an emergency takeover involving government-backed efforts to fend off panic in the global banking system, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

As a result of the merger, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held. With the deal closure, Credit Suisse Group AG merged into UBS Group AG. The combined entity will operate as a consolidated banking group.

UBS Group AG will be managing two separate parent banks, UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG. Both institutions will continue to own their subsidiaries and branches, serve their clients and deal with counterparties.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s MUFG consolidated subsidiary, MUFG Bank, Ltd., along with its consolidated subsidiary PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk (“ADMF”), announced a plan to acquire an 80.6% stake in PT Mandala Multifinance Tbk (“MFIN”) for around IDR 7,042 billion.

The acquisition was in agreement with PT Jayamandiri Gemasejati and other shareholders. Completion of the deal, subject to relevant regulatory authorities' approval, is expected by early 2024.

Post-acquisition, MUFG Bank, holding 70.6% shares of MFIN, would become its largest shareholder while ADMF would be the owner of 10% shares of the company. Following the buyout, MUFG Bank is anticipating a mandatory tender offer to be conducted per Indonesian regulations for the remaining 19.4% stake in MFIN.

