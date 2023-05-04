Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Shore Bancshares said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 13, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBI is 0.08%, a decrease of 38.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 13,290K shares. The put/call ratio of SHBI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 71.50% from its latest reported closing price of 11.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is 116MM, a decrease of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,881K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 1,748K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 666K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 510K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 436K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Shore Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.