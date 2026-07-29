Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Shore Bancshares (SHBI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $24.55 in the previous session. Shore Bancshares has gained 38.2% since the start of the year compared to the 7.3% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 25.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 23, 2026, Shore Bancshares reported EPS of $0.6 versus consensus estimate of $0.5.

For the current fiscal year, Shore Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $2.17 per share on $246.38 in revenues. This represents a 10.66% change in EPS on a 9.47% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.29 per share on $260.56 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.05% and 5.76%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Shore Bancshares has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Shore Bancshares? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Shore Bancshares has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10X versus its peer group's average of 13.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Shore Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Shore Bancshares fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Shore Bancshares shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does SHBI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SHBI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is LCNB Corporation (LCNB). LCNB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. LCNB Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 20.45%, and for the current fiscal year, LCNB is expected to post earnings of $1.73 per share on revenue of $98.5 million.

Shares of LCNB Corporation have gained 19.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.13X and a P/CF of 12.51X.

The Banks - Northeast industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SHBI and LCNB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.